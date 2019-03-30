Panic On Jammu-Srinagar Highway After Blast In Car, CRPF Vehicle Damaged

An explosion took place inside a car on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Banihal district on Saturday, sparking panic and slightly damaging one of the CRPF vehicles moving as part of a convoy, authorities said.

The police said the explosion occurred inside a private car at Tethar around 10.30 a.m., destroying the vehicle.

"The explosion appears to have been caused by a gas cylinder inside the car but this is based on preliminary examination of the car's wreckage," a police officer said.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said the blast took place when a CRPF convoy was on the move on the highway.

"The car caught fire and slight damage was caused to the rear of one of the CRPF vehicles. No injuries were caused to CRPF personnel. The incident is being investigated," the CRPF said in a statement.

Police said earlier that the car driver, the lone occupant, appeared to have escaped.

On February 14, a suicide bomber devastated a CRPF vehicle at Pulwama, killing 40 troopers. The attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist group.

IANS