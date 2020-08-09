Amit Shah Has Not Undergone Any Fresh Covid Test, Says Official After Manoj Tiwari's Tweet

August 09, 2020
Corona
Amit Shah tested positive for COVID-19 nearly a week ago and was admitted to Medanta hospital in Haryana's Gurugram, near Delhi.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 August 2020
Home Minister Amit Shah (file photo).
PTI Photo
2020-08-09T15:00:04+05:30

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has not undergone any fresh COVID-19 test, an official said on Sunday, a clarification which came after BJP's Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari tweeted on the test.

Shah is recuperating at a hospital in Gurgaon after testing positive for coronavirus last week.

A Home Ministry official said when a test will be done, everyone will be informed. He also asked everyone not to speculate on the home minister's health.

Soon, Tiwari also deleted his tweet that stated Shah has tested negative for coronavirus.

On August 2, Shah, 55, had announced on his Twitter handle that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is getting admitted to a hospital following the advice of doctors.

The process of contact tracing was carried out and anyone who came in contact with the Home Minister was asked to self-isolate.

Shah had said he got himself tested after seeing “early symptoms” of the disease. “Though I am feeling fine, I am being admitted to hospital on medical advice,” the Home Minister had said in a tweet in Hindi.

(PTI Inputs)

