December 26, 2020
Corona
BJP's Ally In Rajasthan Quits NDA Over New Farm Laws

RLP leader Hanuman Beniwal Says, 'Not stuck to NDA with Fevicol'.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 December 2020
Hanuman Beniwal
File photo
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) convenor and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday announced a split from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the Centre's new farm laws.

"I am not stuck with Fevicol with the NDA. Today, I separate myself from the NDA," Beniwal said while addressing a farmers' rally in Shahjahanpur in Alwar district. 

On Friday, Beniwal had announced a march to Delhi in support of farmers organisations holding a protest against the contentious laws. 

Farmers from Rajasthan have been protesting in Shahjhanpur near the Rajasthan-Haryana border on the Jaipur-Delhi highway for 14 days.

In November, RLP’s leader, Hanuman Beniwal had threatened to exit the NDA if the three farm laws were not withdrawn.

Earlier in December, Beniwal had also joined the protesting farmers at the Delhi border where he had again threatened to quit the NDA and termed the new farm laws as "anti-farmer".

 

(With PTI inputs.)

