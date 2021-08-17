J&K BJP Worker Shot Dead In Kulgam As Militants Strike For Third Time In A Month

Militants Tuesday shot dead a BJP constituency president in Brazloo area of Kulgam district, around 60 km south of Srinagar, the BJP said.

The party's spokesperson Altaf Thakur identified the killed BJP leader as the BJP constituency president, Javed Ahmed Dar. He said he was killed by militants. Thakur expressed grief over the killing and said the militants are feeling frustrated and targeting innocents. He added that the killing of unarmed people won't lead to anything.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called it terrible news.

“Terrible news from Kulgam. Javed Ahmed was gunned down in cold blood. I unreservedly condemn this terror attack & send my heartfelt condolences to Javved’s family and colleagues,” Omar said.

“We condemn the killing of BJP worker Javaid Ahmad Dar in the strongest terms and without reservation. This is a senseless and unjustifiable act of violence. We express our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference said.

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti condemning the killing, said, "there is no place for such acts of violence."

Today’s attack is the third such attack on the BJP leaders this month.

On August 13, militants hurled a grenade at the house of BJP leader Jasbir Singh, 36 when he and his brother Balbir Singh’s families were sitting in the gallery of the house in the Rajouri district of Jammu, wounding seven members of the two families. Later four-year-old nephew of the BJP leader succumbed to the injuries at the government college Rajouri. The police had called it a terror act.

Earlier on August 9, militants shot dead a BJP leader and his wife at Lal Chowk area in South Kashmir Anantnag district, around 50 kms from Srinagar. The militants had entered into the rented accommodation of the BJP leader Ghulam Rasool Dar (Sarpanch) of Redwani Kulgam at Lal Chowk Anantnag and fired indiscriminately, killing both Dar and his wife Jawahira, who was panch of her area.

On March 29, militants attacked Municipal Office Sopore, around 55 km north of Srinagar, killing two municipal councillors of the BJP Shams-ud-din Peer, Riyaz Ahmad and police constable Shafqat Ahmad.

On June 3 evening, militants shot dead BJP councillor, Rakesh Pandit when he was in the Tral area without his two security guards provided by the police for his security.

