‘BJP Will Neither Get Votes Of Ali, Nor Bajrang Bali’: Mayawati Taunts Yogi Adityanath

The BSP president, who was addressing the second joint rally in Badaun said that she wanted to draw the attention of people towards a recent statement by Adityanath, in which he had said that if Ali was with the BSP-SP-RLD combine, Bajrang Bali was with the BJP.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 April 2019
BSP Chief Mayawati
File Photo
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati, while addressing a joint rally at Uttar Pradesh's Badaun on Saturday, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would neither get the votes of Ali nor Bajrang Bali in the Lok Sabha elections.

"In the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi's party will neither get the votes of Ali nor Bajranj Bali, who is associated with my caste," Mayawati said.

"It is not me who has invented the caste of Bajrang Bali, but Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who has said that Bajrang Bali was a 'vanvasi' and a Dalit," she added.

"And for this, I am very thankful to Yogi-ji that he has given us important information about our ancestors and so it is a very happy moment to note that we have both Ali and Bajrang Bali. And their coming together will give us very good results in these elections," she said, adding that the people of "Bajrang Bali's caste" had already shunned the BJP and the Congress.

Ahead of addressing the second joint rally, the BSP president also said that she wanted to draw the attention of the people towards a recent statement by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, in which he had said that if Ali was with the BSP-SP-RLD combine, Bajrang Bali was with the BJP.

"In this connection, I want to tell him (Adityanath) that both Ali and Bajrang Bali are ours... both are ours and so we want both Ali as well as Bajrang Bali," Mayawati said.

"In these elections, the Namo Namo people are going out of power and the Jai Bhim ones are coming which is also the need of the country," she added.

PTI

Outlook Web Bureau Mayawati Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Anti-BJP rally Dalits National

