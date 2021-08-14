August 14, 2021
‘BJP Will Continue To Support Protests Against Love Jihad’

Dakshina Kannada district president Sudarshan Moodbidri reacts over recent statement of Mangaluru MLA UT Khader.

Outlook Web Desk 14 August 2021, Last Updated at 10:16 pm
BJP will continue its protest against Love Jihad. (Representational image)
The Dakshina Kannada district president Sudarshan Moodbidri on Saturday said the BJP will continue to support protests against 'love jihad' and ‘extremist activities’.

Moodbirdi was reacting to the statement by Mangaluru MLA U T Khader, who condemned the protests by VHP and Bajrang Dal activists in front of the house of former MLA Idinabba.

He said over the decades, the Sangh Parivar had been raising its voice against love jihad, terrorism and conversion.

Taking a dig at Khader’s statement that outsiders have to come to his constituency to create trouble, Sudarshan said, "Ullal is our own land and not in Pakistan."

He stoutly defended the protests by VHP and Bajrang Dal activists outside the residence of Idinabba, which was recently raided by NIA officials.
At a press meet on Friday, Khader had condemned the protests and asked the Sangh outfits not to politicise the issue. (With PTI inputs)

