December 05, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  BJP Urges EC To Employ Only Central Govt Officials During 2021 Assembly Polls In Bengal

BJP Urges EC To Employ Only Central Govt Officials During 2021 Assembly Polls In Bengal

The move comes after Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee met with a few state government employees on Thursday

PTI 05 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
BJP Urges EC To Employ Only Central Govt Officials During 2021 Assembly Polls In Bengal
Election officers during a training programme
Representational Image/ PTI
BJP Urges EC To Employ Only Central Govt Officials During 2021 Assembly Polls In Bengal
outlookindia.com
2020-12-05T08:00:39+05:30
Also read

Taking exception to a meeting between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress-affiliated state employees association, the BJP on Friday urged the Election Commission to ensure the entire assembly poll process in 2021 be conducted by central government employees only.

In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta and other party members claimed that during a meeting on December 3 at the state secretariat, the convenor and members of the Paschim Banga Rajya Karmachari Federation were seen pledging their support to Mamata Banerjee and the ruling TMC.

"The BJP demands that in the interest of free and fair polls, the entire process should be conducted by central government employees and not a single person from the state should be engaged," the letter stated.

It further said that Mamata was seen calling out names of people during the meeting, who were pledging their support to her party, in a video. "One of the representatives went to the extent of asking the chief minister to give them guidelines on how they can work towards ensuring victory for the TMC, which they are prepared to do even risking their lives," the BJP alleged.

"How could state government employees make such a statement, and that too, at the state secretariat…the chief minister was not just an approving listener but she was conducting the meeting," the letter stated.

Mamata had announced a 3 per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) from next month for state government employees in the meeting.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Who Will Be The New Mayor Of Greater Hyderabad?

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Trinamool Congress (TMC) BJP National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos