Monday, Sep 20, 2021
BJP To Not Field Candidate For WB RS Bypoll Against TMC's Sushmita Dev

Sushmita Dev is likely to get elected unopposed. West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari tweeted about this decision.

TMC Leader Sushmita Dev(Left) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee(Right) | Twitter

2021-09-20T15:09:30+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 20 Sep 2021, Updated: 20 Sep 2021 3:09 pm

BJP said on Monday it that it will not field a candidate for the October 4 Rajya Sabha by-poll in West Bengal. This is a development that will pave the way for the election of the ruling TMC nominee unopposed.

The TMC had last week named Sushmita Dev, who recently joined the party after quitting the Congress, as its candidate for the by-poll. Dev, the daughter of veteran Congress leader from Assam the late Santosh Mohan Dev, was the chief of the women's wing of the Congress. She is likely to file her nomination on Monday, sources close to her said.

The by-election has been necessitated as TMC's Manas Bhunia quit the Rajya Sabha after winning the assembly election from Sabang in Paschim Medinipur.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari tweeted,

Adhikari, who defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, was apparently referring to her contesting by-election from Bhabanipur assembly seat in Kolkata.

In an earlier by-election for a Rajya Sabha seat in July, the BJP had decided against fielding its nominee. TMC candidate and former Prasar Bharati CEO Jawhar Sircar had got elected unopposed.

The BJP had won 77 of the 292 seats in the March-April assembly elections and the Trinamool Congress 213. The ISF and GJM had bagged one seat each.

BJP MLAs Nisith Pramanik and Jagannath Sarkar resigned to retain their Lok Sabha seats, bringing down the party's strength in the Assembly to 75. Four other BJP legislators switched over to the TMC but are yet to resign as MLAs.

(With PTI Inputs)

Outlook Web Desk Suvendu Adhikari Sushmita Dev Mamata Banerjee West Bengal West Bengal Government West Bengal Pradesh Congress AITMC BJP National
