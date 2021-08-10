In the wake of a row between the Trinamool Congress and BJP in Tripura, the ruling party has denied the TMC's allegations of being attacked by "BJP goons". Speaking to reporters, BJP MLA Sushanta Choudhury alleged that the party was back in Tripura to actually help CPI(M).

“TMC’s entry in Tripura was through the hand of late former CM Sudhir Ranjan Majumder and today in our party there are some MLAs who were also in the Trinamool party. But despite all these and all big words from the Trinamool supremo, we did not notice any type of support from the TMC which was then necessary to remove the Communists from Tripura. In 2016, six Congress MLAs had then joined TMC and without doing anything got recognition as an Opposition party in the assembly here," Choudhury said.

Mamata Banerjee had then said in the stable ground that if Bengal has one bread then half will be for Bengal and the remaining half for the people of Tripura, Choudhury said.She had promised that Bengal will help in improving the education and health sector of Tripura.

"The people of the state became emotional then but we eventually realised that she never kept her promises. All these were just to achieve the six per cent votes that the party needed to give it recognition as a national party," Choudhury added.

The BJP leader also said that when Trinamool was supposed to remove the Communists from power in Tripura by rising in the parliament and Jantar Mantar "on various issues of murder, rape, political terror and misrule going on here", then did not despite the Communist party being the opposition in Bengal. "But today CPIM heavyweight leader Biman Basu is saying CPI(M) does not have a problem in getting along with TMC today despite failing to win a single seat in the last Bengal assembly poll," Choudhury said.

Now finding that the Congress has become weaker, Mamata Banerjee is dreaming of forming the government at the centre and her aim is to sit on the PM’s chair. Communists are with her along with the Congress and talks are going on with Sharad Pawar, Tejashwi Yadav and others to form a forum against BJP at the centre.

Choudhury alleged that in 2016, TMC became the Opposition party in Tripura against the Left Front without any effort as the majority of the Congress MLAs had then joined the party. But Mamata Banerjee was least interested to raise her voice against the misrule of CPI(M) as her only interest was to get her party's affiliation as a national party.

"As Communists are no longer there in Bengal so they are no more her enemy. So she is trying to help the Communists in Tripura if possible by dividing the BJP vote to some extent. Trinamool which does not have any organizational setup in Tripura is claiming that they shall form government in Tripura in 2023. On what basis are they claiming this? Their only focus is to destabilize the peace and development of the state by creating chaos to give a mileage to the Left," said the BJP MLA.

Choudhury recalled six other Congress MLAs of Tripura before the 2018 Assembly had joined the TMC. Banerjee at the time did nothing to remove the Communists because Tripura and its people were not her concern.

“Mamata Banerjee has never been serious with Tripura and then came here to get only six percent of the vote share to save TMC’s national party identity. Now again she is trying to destabilize the peace and development of Tripura. But the people of the state have rejected her,” said the BJP MLA.

