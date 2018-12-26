BJP Poll Prep: Amit Shah Appoints In-Charges For 17 States For Lok Sabha Elections

﻿
The BJP has also appointed in-charges and co-in charges for several other states, including Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Punjab, Telangana and Sikkim among others.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 December 2018
BJP National President Amit Shah during a press conference in New Delhi.
PTI File Photo
Sounding the bugle for poll preparation of Lok Sabha elections of 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)chief Amit Shah on Wednesday appointed the party's in-charges for the Lok Sabha polls for 17 states, drafting in Union minister Prakash Javadekar for steering the campaign in Rajasthan and Thawarchand Gehlot, another minister, for Uttarakhand.

Govardhan Jhadapia, a Gujarat leader, Dushyant Gautam, who is a party vice president, and Narottam Mishra, who is from Madhya Pradesh, will be in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, a politically crucial state, where the BJP is likely to face a tough challenge from a prospective alliance of the SP and the BSP.

BJP general secretaries Bhupender Yadav and Anil Jain have been assigned Bihar and Chhattisgarh respectively, according to a statement.

Rajya Sabha member V Muraleedharan and party secretary Deodhar Rao will be in-charge of Andhra Pradesh.

Mahendra Singh and O P Mathur will be in-charge of Assam and Gujarat respectively, the statement said.

