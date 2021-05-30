BJP Leaders Carrying Out Covid Relief Work, Opposition Parties In Quarantine: JP Nadda

Lashing out at the Congress and other Opposition parties, BJP chief JP Nadda said that the while the saffron party has been serving the country during the pandemic, Opposition parties have gone into quarantine.

He further said that numerous BJP leaders have been carrying relief work across the country to help those affected by the virus and alleged that Opposition party leaders have only been visible during virtual press conferences.

Nadda made the remarks while virtually addressing BJP workers on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government’s seventh anniversary in power on Sunday.

During his address earlier today, the BJP chief said all saffron party’s MPs, ministers and MLAs will serve people in at least two villages following Covid-19 protocols and lockdown guidelines to mark the BJP’s seventh anniversary in power.

Nadda further said party workers in one lakh villages and hamlets are serving the needy to mark the occasion.

Targeting the Opposition parties, Nadda said those making a noise about Covid-19 vaccine now are the ones who earlier raised doubts about the jabs.

BJP workers are observing the anniversary as "Seva Diwas". In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the BJP has decided not to celebrate the seventh anniversary of its government at the Centre, but instead organise relief works across the country, he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Sunday released a seven-point charge-sheet of "blunders" as it accused the BJP of failing on every front and betraying the trust of the people.

(With PTI inputs)

