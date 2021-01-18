BJP Leader Tathagata Roy Accuses Actress Saayoni Ghosh Of Hurting Hindu Sentiments

Bengali actress Saayoni Ghosh has found herself in the eye of a storm after former Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy accused the actress of hurting religious sentiments for a meme she allegedly shared on Twitter.

The senior BJP leader also filed a police complaint against the actress on Saturday and claimed that another complaint has been filed by a person in Guwahati for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

“You (Saayoni Ghosh) have already been reported to Kolkata Police. The complaint is attached. Meanwhile a person from Guwahati has told me that his religious feelings have been hurt by your meme and he is filing a complaint. I hope Assam Police will take cognizance and ask for remand,” Roy tweeted.

@sayani06 You have already been reported to Kolkata Police. The complaint is attached. Meanwhile a person from Guwahati has told me that his religious feelings have been hurt by your meme and he is filing a complaint. I hope Assam Police will take cognizance and ask for remand. pic.twitter.com/qn94doOPdG — Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) January 16, 2021

Ghosh, however, has claimed that the meme in question was posted by hackers through her Twitter handle in 2015, when her account was hacked.

Responding to the accusation, the young actress tweeted, "This obnoxious tweet from 2015 was uploaded without my knowledge. And the moment I was made aware of that I heavily criticised it and deleted it immediately after informing the public.”

Meanwhile, Roy had also taken exception to a recent comment by Ghosh over the chant of 'Jai Sri Ram' by motor cycle-borne youths.

(With PTI inputs)

