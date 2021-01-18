January 18, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  BJP Leader Tathagata Roy Accuses Actress Saayoni Ghosh Of Hurting Hindu Sentiments

BJP Leader Tathagata Roy Accuses Actress Saayoni Ghosh Of Hurting Hindu Sentiments

Tathagata Roy has filed a police complaint against Saayoni Ghosh for a meme she allegedly shared on Twitter

Outlook Web Bureau 18 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
BJP Leader Tathagata Roy Accuses Actress Saayoni Ghosh Of Hurting Hindu Sentiments
Bengali Actress Saayoni Ghosh
Twitter
BJP Leader Tathagata Roy Accuses Actress Saayoni Ghosh Of Hurting Hindu Sentiments
outlookindia.com
2021-01-18T08:17:21+05:30

Bengali actress Saayoni Ghosh has found herself in the eye of a storm after former Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy accused the actress of hurting religious sentiments for a meme she allegedly shared on Twitter.

The senior BJP leader also filed a police complaint against the actress on Saturday and claimed that another complaint has been filed by a person in Guwahati for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

“You (Saayoni Ghosh) have already been reported to Kolkata Police. The complaint is attached. Meanwhile a person from Guwahati has told me that his religious feelings have been hurt by your meme and he is filing a complaint. I hope Assam Police will take cognizance and ask for remand,” Roy tweeted.

Ghosh, however, has claimed that the meme in question was posted by hackers through her Twitter handle in 2015, when her account was hacked. 

Responding to the accusation, the young actress tweeted, "This obnoxious tweet from 2015 was uploaded without my knowledge. And the moment I was made aware of that I heavily criticised it and deleted it immediately after informing the public.”

Meanwhile, Roy had also taken exception to a recent comment by Ghosh over the chant of 'Jai Sri Ram' by motor cycle-borne youths.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Editors Of Manipur-Based News Portal Charged Under UAPA: Reports

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Tathagata Roy West Bengal National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos