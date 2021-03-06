March 06, 2021
BJP Leader Pragya Thakur Airlifted To Mumbai After She Complained Of Uneasiness

Thakur had been admitted to AIIMS for some health issues after the recent Parliament session concluded and returned to Bhopal on March 1

Outlook Web Bureau 06 March 2021
Pragya Singh Thakur
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2021-03-06T21:38:44+05:30

After complaining of feeling uneasiness, Bhopal MP and BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur was airlifted from Bhopal to Mumbai for her treatment, her aide Sandeep Shrivastava said.

Thakur was taken to the airport from her residence as she complained of feeling uneasiness around 3 PM and was rushed to Mumbai in a state aircraft, added Shrivastava. 

She was being admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, he added.

Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, had recently got an exemption from daily appearance in the court in Mumbai on the grounds of ill-health and security issues.

She had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi for some health issues after the recent Parliament session concluded and returned to Bhopal on March 1, Shrivastava said.

Her lawyer J P Mishra told PTI in Mumbai that she was being admitted to a hospital in the city.

With PTI Inputs 

