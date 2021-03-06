BJP Leader Pragya Thakur Airlifted To Mumbai After She Complained Of Uneasiness

After complaining of feeling uneasiness, Bhopal MP and BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur was airlifted from Bhopal to Mumbai for her treatment, her aide Sandeep Shrivastava said.

Thakur was taken to the airport from her residence as she complained of feeling uneasiness around 3 PM and was rushed to Mumbai in a state aircraft, added Shrivastava.

She was being admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, he added.

Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, had recently got an exemption from daily appearance in the court in Mumbai on the grounds of ill-health and security issues.

She had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi for some health issues after the recent Parliament session concluded and returned to Bhopal on March 1, Shrivastava said.

Her lawyer J P Mishra told PTI in Mumbai that she was being admitted to a hospital in the city.

With PTI Inputs

