February 03, 2021
Corona
West Bengal: BJP Leader Mukul Roy's Brother-In-Law Srijan Roy Re-Joins TMC

Mukul Roy, who was once considered the number two in the TMC, defected to the BJP in 2017.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 February 2021
Srijan Roy
Twitter/ Sougata Mukhopadhyay
2021-02-03T21:24:26+05:30

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday announced that former BJP leader Srijan Roy re-joined the TMC.

Srijan Roy is the brother-in-law of BJP's national vice-president Mukul Roy. 

Srijan Roy returned to the TMC months before the West Bengal Assembly elections amid the exodus of TMC leaders to the BJP.

Handing over the party flag to Srijan Roy and two others, TMC spokesperson and West Bengal minister Bratya Basu said that Roy has always been a TMC veteran.

Mukul Roy, who was once considered the number two in the TMC, defected to the BJP in 2017.

"The politics which is going on in West Bengal is against our ideals. We need to strengthen the hands of party supremo Mamata Banerjee to ensure that secularism flourishes in the state," Srijan Roy said after coming back to the TMC.

Besides him, Bengali film actor and model Nilanjana Majumdar and lawyer Jyotiprakash Chattopadhyay, also joined the TMC.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly are likely to be held in April-May this year.

With PTI inputs

