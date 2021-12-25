Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 25, 2021
BJP Unveils Special Micro-Donation Campaign On Ex-PM Vajpayee's Birthday, PM Modi Donates Rs 1000

The special micro-donation campaign is designed to raise funds through small contributions. Several BJP leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, have donated on the campaign's inauguration day.

PM Narendra Modi | PTI

2021-12-25T16:23:34+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 25 Dec 2021, Updated: 25 Dec 2021 4:23 pm

The BJP on Saturday launched a "special micro-donation campaign" on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, seeking to raise funds through small contributions from its members and others.

Donors have the choose from the contribution options of Rs 5, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 500 or Rs 1,000.

On its inauguration day, several BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, made donations and urged others to contribute.

"I have donated Rs 1,000 towards the party fund of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Our ideal of always putting Nation First and the culture of lifelong selfless service by our cadre will be further strengthened by your micro-donation. Help make BJP strong. Help make India strong," Modi tweeted. 

BJP president J P Nadda said, "Our Karyakartas will connect with millions of people through this micro-donation campaign. 'Donation' module in the NaMo App will be the medium through which we will collect these donations. I seek the blessings of people to strengthen the world's largest nationalist movement."

The campaign will continue till February 11, the death anniversary of the party's ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

