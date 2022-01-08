Advertisement
Monday, Jan 10, 2022
BJP Has Set Up Several Factories Of Hate, Tek Fog App One Of Them: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the BJP of having set up several "factories" of hate and said the ‘Tek Fog’ app is one of them.

2022-01-08T20:17:02+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 08 Jan 2022, Updated: 08 Jan 2022 8:17 pm

Rahul Gandhi commented that the entire country is wondering where so much hate is coming from, going by the age of the accused in the ‘Bulli Bai’ app case that targeted women of a particular religion.


"Looking at the young age of the accused in the BulliBaiApp case, the entire country is asking where does so much hatred come from. In fact, BJP has set up many factories of hate. Tek Fog is one of them," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.


He tagged a report that said ‘Tek Fog’ is BJP’s helpful app that has given the power to the ‘cyber army’ to spread hatred and tinker with the trends on social media.

The Congress has already demanded answers from the government over the app and asked the Supreme Court to intervene.


In the ‘Bulli Bai’ case, doctored photographs of hundreds of Muslim women were uploaded for ‘auction’ on an app called ‘Bulli Bai’, hosted on open-source software platform GitHub.

-With PTI inputs.

