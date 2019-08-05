BJP Has Murdered Consitution: Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad On The Scrapping Of Article 370

Article 370- which grants autonomy to the state of Jammu and Kashmir- has been scrapped after the announcement for the same was made by the Home Minister in the Upper house of Parliament.

The opposition parties reacted strongly to the decision. While Kashmir leader Mehbooba Mufti called it the "darkest day of democracy," the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the ruling BJP has "murdered the Indian Consitution."

"I strongly condemn the act of 2-3 MPs(PDP's Mir Fayaz and Nazir Ahmed Laway who attempted to tear constitution). We stand by the constitution of India," he said.

"To protect the Constitution of India, I will lay down my life but today the BJP has murdered constitution," he added.