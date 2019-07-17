BJP Expels Uttarakhand MLA Champion For Brandishing Guns At A Party

﻿
BJP media head and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni said that the party has taken cognizance of Pranav Singh Champion's serial public misconduct and expelled him for six years.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 July 2019
Expelled BJP MLA Pranav Singh Champion
The BJP on Wednesday expelled its Uttarakhand MLA Pranav Singh Champion from the party for six years, days after a purported video of the legislator brandishing guns and dancing at a house party became viral on social media.

BJP media head and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni said that the party has taken cognizance of his serial public misconduct and expelled him for six years.

"Party sought an explanation from Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion on the video where he is seen abusing and indulging in wrongful acts. Since his reply was not satisfactory as per our disciplinary committee, he has been expelled from the party for six years," ANI quoted Baluni as saying.

The MLA was issued a show-cause notice by the state leaders after the video appeared. The BJP had suspended Champion from the party for three months on charges of indiscipline last month.

The suspension had followed preliminary investigations by the party into charges of indiscipline against him and that of threatening a journalist at Uttarakhand Niwas in New Delhi.

He was in the news a couple of months ago for publicly indulging in a war of words with BJP MLA Deshraj Karnawal and challenging him to a wrestling bout.

Champion was among 9 Congress MLAs, who had rebelled against former chief minister Harish Rawat, and crossed over to the BJP in 2016.

(With PTI Inputs)

