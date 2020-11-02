November 02, 2020
Corona
BJP, Congress Workers Clash In Bypoll-Bound Madhya Pradesh

Six injured and a case registered against seven others, police said.

PTI 02 November 2020
Representational Image
2020-11-02T16:16:37+05:30
Violence broke out in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Monday as BJP and Congress workers clashed in bypoll-bound Badnawar Assembly constituency.

Vehicles carrying workers of the two parties came face to face in Tilagara, 60km from the district headquarters, around 1am after which the two groups had an altercation, superintendent of police Adityapratap Singh said.

"Six people have been injured. A case of attempt to murder has been registered against seven people, four of whom have been identified," Singh added.

All the four persons identified in the case are Congress office-bearers. The state Congress unit secretary, Kuldeep Singh Bundela, has lashed out at the police and claimed that the state police is falsely implicating Congress workers. "BJP workers resorted to violence but Congressmen are being booked under pressure from the state government," Bundela said.

BJP leader Govind Maloo refuted the allegations and claimed that it was Congress workers who attacked and injured his party colleagues.

Bypolls to 28 seats in the state will be held on Tuesday.

SC Asks Centre To File Status Report On Proceedings In UK For Extradition Of Vijay Mallya

