BJP Candidate Anupam Hazra, Party Leader Attacked In West Bengal

Anupam Hazra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from West Bengal's Jadavpur seat and a party leader accompanying him were attacked and the latter's car damaged after the two visited a booth on receiving reports of rigging.

Alleging that he was pushed and shoved, Hazra accused the Trinamool Congress of rigging all 52 polling booths under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation ward number 109 in Jadavpur.

"There has been rampant rigging in all 52 booths under ward number 109. When I reached the Helen Keller School booth, where all three of our polling agents were driven out, I was also pushed and shoved.

"The BJP Mandal president was hit and one of his tooth was broken. A CISF officer stationed at the booth was also injured in the attack by the Trinamool," Hazra told the media.

The mob vandalised the Mandal president's car and broke its windows.

The Trinamool, however, denied the allegations.

