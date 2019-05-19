﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  BJP Candidate Anupam Hazra, Party Leader Attacked In West Bengal

BJP Candidate Anupam Hazra, Party Leader Attacked In West Bengal

Alleging that he was pushed and shoved, Anupam Hazra accused the Trinamool Congress of rigging all 52 polling booths under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation ward number 109 in Jadavpur.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 May 2019
BJP Candidate Anupam Hazra, Party Leader Attacked In West Bengal
BJP leader's car was damaged after the he visited a polling booth on receiving reports of rigging.
ANI/Twitter
BJP Candidate Anupam Hazra, Party Leader Attacked In West Bengal
outlookindia.com
2019-05-19T16:44:46+0530

Anupam Hazra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from West Bengal's Jadavpur seat and a party leader accompanying him were attacked and the latter's car damaged after the two visited a booth on receiving reports of rigging.

Alleging that he was pushed and shoved, Hazra accused the Trinamool Congress of rigging all 52 polling booths under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation ward number 109 in Jadavpur.

"There has been rampant rigging in all 52 booths under ward number 109. When I reached the Helen Keller School booth, where all three of our polling agents were driven out, I was also pushed and shoved.

"The BJP Mandal president was hit and one of his tooth was broken. A CISF officer stationed at the booth was also injured in the attack by the Trinamool," Hazra told the media.

The mob vandalised the Mandal president's car and broke its windows.

The Trinamool, however, denied the allegations.

(IANS)

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kolkata Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Elections Politics BJP Trinamool Congress (TMC) National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Lok Sabha Elections 2019: What History Of Exit Polls Says About Their Accuracy
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters