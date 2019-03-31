﻿
BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi For His Decision To Contest From Wayanad, Says He Senses Loss In Amethi

He said the Congress has shifted Rahul Gandhi to a safer seat, but not a single seat is safe for him across the country.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 March 2019
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-03-31T15:43:58+0530

BJP leader and cabinet Minister in Yogi Adityanath's government, Mohsin Raza, on Sunday, slammed Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his decision to contest from Amethi and Wayanad in Kerala, saying that Gandhi has sensed his defeat from Uttar Pradesh.

"For the first time he has sensed his defeat in Amethi and that is the reason why he has decided to file nomination papers from Wayanad," Raza told IANS.

He said the Congress has shifted Rahul Gandhi to a safer seat, but not a single seat is safe for him across the country.

Accusing the Congress of cheating the people of the country, Raza said: "They have cheated people so much that they are not able to save their traditional seats in Amethi and Rae Bareli (seat of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi)."

The BJP Minister said the people will vote for his party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development work he has done across the country.

He also said that the Congress has accepted defeat in the elections and thus they were leaving their traditional seats to contest elsewhere.

The BJP Minister's remarks come soon after the Congress announced that Rahul Gandhi will contest from Wayanad in Kerala, besides his traditional seat of Amethi.

Rahul Gandhi has represented Amethi undefeated since 2004.

He is facing a stiff challenge again in Amethi from BJP leader Smriti Irani.

Irani had narrowed the victory margin of Rahul Gandhi in 2014.

Amethi will go to polls on May 6. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(IANS)

