July 21, 2020
BJP Appoints New Chief Whips In Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha: Report

Former Union Minister Shiv Pratap Shukla and BJP MP Rakesh Singh have been appointed the party's chief whips in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, respectively.

PTI 21 July 2020
Shiv Pratap Shukla, former Minister of State for Finance.
PTI File Photo
2020-07-21T14:46:00+0530

Former Union Minister Shiv Pratap Shukla and BJP MP Rakesh Singh have been appointed the party's chief whips in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, respectively, sources said on Tuesday.

Shukla, the Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh will replace Narayan Panchariya who recently retired from the upper house.

While Singh will replace Sanjay Jaiswal, party's Bihar unit chief in compliance of the BJP's 'one person, one post' criterion.

Till recently, Singh was the BJP's chief whip in the Lok Sabha but left the post after he was appointed the BJP's Madhya Pradesh unit head. 

