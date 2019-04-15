﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  BJP Announces Bhojpuri Actor Ravi Kishan As Its Lok Sabha Candidate From Gorakhpur

BJP Announces Bhojpuri Actor Ravi Kishan As Its Lok Sabha Candidate From Gorakhpur

The BJP on Monday announced seven more Lok Sabha candidates for Uttar Pradesh, including Bhojpuri film star Ravi Kishan from the Gorakhpur constituency.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 April 2019
BJP Announces Bhojpuri Actor Ravi Kishan As Its Lok Sabha Candidate From Gorakhpur
File Photo
BJP Announces Bhojpuri Actor Ravi Kishan As Its Lok Sabha Candidate From Gorakhpur
outlookindia.com
2019-04-15T16:48:51+0530

The BJP on Monday announced seven more Lok Sabha candidates for Uttar Pradesh, including Bhojpuri film star Ravi Kishan from the Gorakhpur constituency.

The party also declared sitting MP Sanjay Nishad as its candidate from Sant Kabir Nagar by dropping Sharad Tripathi, who had beaten a local BJP MLA with shoes.

With these names, the party has so far announced candidates for 420 Lok Sabha seats for the seven-phase elections which will start on April 11 and continue till May 19.

Nishad had won the Gorakhpur seat in a by-poll as the SP candidate and he was supported by the BSP, under the grand alliance between the two parties.

The Gorakhpur seat had fallen vacant after BJP MP Yogi Adityanath was elected as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

PTI

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Ravi Kishan Gorakhpur Uttar Pradesh Actor/Actress BJP Lok Sabha Elections 2019 National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Monsoon To Be Near Normal This Year, Says IMD
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters