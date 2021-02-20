February 20, 2021
Love Triangle Turns Fatal? Youth Shoots 'Rival' In Classroom, Murders Female Friend At Home

According to the police, both the victims and the accused are final-year post-graduate students in Jhansi

Outlook Web Bureau 20 February 2021
In what is being suspected as a love triangle, a college student in Jhansi's Bundelkhand shot at another student in the classroom, injured him critically and killed another female friend at her residence. 

According to the police, both the victims and the accused are final-year post-graduate students.

While the woman, Kritika Tripathi, was fatally shot at her Chanakyarpuri house, Hukmendra Gurjar, who sustained a bullet wound to the back of his head, is fighting for life at a medical college, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Jhansi, Dinesh Kumar P, said.

Accused Manthan Singh Sengar was arrested, and a countrymade pistol and live cartridges were seized from him, he said, adding an investigation is underway.

Before opening fire at Gurjar inside the classroom, Sengar had drawn a heart on the blackboard and wrote "Manthan Finish" on it, the police said, adding that it might be a case of a love triangle.

Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to take strict action against those involved.

With PTI Inputs 

