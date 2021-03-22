Uttar Pradesh: Man Fakes Mother’s Death To Grab Property, Held

March 22, 2021
Poshan
Two municipal officials have also been booked in connection with the case, police said

Outlook Web Bureau 22 March 2021
Representational Image
outlookindia.com
2021-03-22T18:57:21+05:30

In a one-of-a-kind incident a man has been booked in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia for faking his mother’s death in order to grab property, officials said.

What’s more shocking is the fact that two municipal officials colluded with the accused. They have also been booked, police said. 

Sation House Officer of Rasra police station Nagesh Upadhyay on Sunday said Shamshad Ahmed, in collusion with two municipal officials of Rasra Nagar Palika, had got his mother declared dead in the family register in 2017 and tried to grab the paternal property of his mother.

When the district magistrate was made aware of the matter, a probe was ordered. Based on the probe report, a case was registered on Saturday against Shamshad Ahmed and two personnel of the municipal body for cheating and criminal conspiracy, Upadhyay said.

He said further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

 

 

 

