Farmer In Maharashtra Buys Helicopter To Sell Milk

A farmer and entrepreneur in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi has bought a helicopter to help him travel across the country for his dairy business. You read that right!

Janardhan Bhoir, who recently ventured into the dairy business, has spent Rs 30 crores to buy a helicopter to make his trips convenient.

Janardhan said that he has to travel to Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat often for his dairy business. Since many places don't have the facility of airports, he used to travel for long hours. He decided to purchase the helicopter at a friend's suggestion.

"I have to frequently travel for my business, that's the reason I bought a helicopter. I need it often to look after my dairy business and farming," Janardhan told local reporters.

The helicopter was sent to Janardan's village for trial on Sunday. Janardhan offered village panchayat members to take a ride in his helicopter.

He has made arrangements to build a helipad with a protective wall on a 2.5-acre land. There will also be a garage for the helicopter, a pilot room and a technician room.

Janardhan said that the helicopter will be delivered on March 15.

Janardhan reportedly has property worth Rs 100 crore. Along with the business of farming and dairy, Janardhan has also a real-estate business.

