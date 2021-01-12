Birthday Surprise Turns Sour When Man Who Flew 2000 Km For Girlfriend Lands In Police Station

In a bizarre incident on Tuesday, a 21-year-old man from Bengaluru had to spend a night at the police station in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district after he was slapped with a case for giving birthday surprise to his minor girlfriend whom he had befriended online.

Reportedly, Salman took a flight and reach his girlfriend's place whom he met online to give a surprise on her birthday. However, the surprise turned sour after the girl's family reprimanded him and called the police

According to the police, Salman travelled 2,000 km by taking a flight from Bengaluru to Lucknow and then boarded onto a bus to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet his girlfriend before her birthday. However, the surprise became a trouble for Salman when the girl's family refused to recognise him.

He had to spend the entire Sunday night at the police station.

Salman came along with various gifts, chocolates, a teddy bear and other such items to please his online girlfriend.

Kotwali Police Station in-charge Sunil Kumar Singh told PTI, "The girl's family members refused to file a first information report (FIR) against the youth. He was produced before the sub-divisional magistrate's court on Monday"

"The youth was released on Monday on personal bond," Singh added.

Salman hails from Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district and works as a mechanic in Bengaluru.

He told the police he developed a friendship with the girl through a virtual platform and travelled the distance to offer her birthday gifts. "However, the girl's family, got suspicious about him and called the police," the SHO said.

Police found a return ticket to Bengaluru for January 11 and some cash with him.

Singh said the girl's parents asked the police to warn the man against any recurrence of such incident.

The youth was booked under section 151 of CrPC (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) and later released on bond, Singh said.

(With PTI Inputs)

