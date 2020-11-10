November 10, 2020
Corona
Bihar Vote Count Likely To End Late Tonight: Election Commission

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: The EC says almost one-third votes had been counted till 1:30 pm out of nearly 4.16 crore votes in Bihar.

PTI 10 November 2020
Election Commission of India
PTI
2020-11-10T14:23:32+05:30

Counting of votes for the Bihar assembly elections will take longer than usual and continue till late in the night because of 63 per cent increase in the number of EVMs, the Election Commission said on Tuesday. 

Briefing reporters in the national capital as the counting progressed in Bihar, EC officials said over 1 crore votes were counted till around 1.30 pm out of nearly 4.16 crore votes polled in the three-phase elections.

The official said the counting has been "glitch-free" so far.

To ensure social distancing norms put in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Commission had increased the number of polling stations from nearly 65,000 in the 2015 assembly polls to 1.06 lakh. This meant an increase in the number of electronic voting machines as well. 

Move HC On Covid Beds, SC Tells Delhi Govt

