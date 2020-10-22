Bihar Polls: Chhattisgarh CM Lashes Out At BJP Over Free Vaccine Promise

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday accused the BJP of politicising public health by promising free Covid-19 vaccine in its manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Baghel claimed that the BJP’s poll promise implies that citizens of other states where elections are not being held will have to pay for the vaccine. "NDA manifesto says free vaccine for Biharis. This is a poll promise BJP and JDU have made. Note: A Manifesto is a list of promises to be delivered If the govt comes to power then they are politicising health of citizens with #VaccineElectionism," Baghel tweeted.

1/2 — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) October 22, 2020

"With this poll promise @bjp4india has implied that the citizens of other non-election states will have to pay for the vaccine," the chief minister said in another tweet.

2/2 — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) October 22, 2020

Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo also slammed the BJP for its poll promise and demanded that the Election Commission of India (ECI) take cognisance of the matter. "Free Covid vaccine is a right of every citizen of my country. Surprised to see this being pitched as a poll promise by BJP in Bihar. The @ECISVEEP must take suo moto cognisance as the Modi Govt can't be selective about free access to Covid Vaccine depending on electoral results," the minister tweeted.

The @ECISVEEP must take suo moto cognisance as the Modi Govt can't be selective about free access to Covid Vaccine depending on electoral results. — TS Singh Deo (@TS_SinghDeo) October 22, 2020

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday released the BJP's manifesto for the Bihar Assembly polls with a slew of promises, including free distribution of Covid-19 vaccine once it is available.

"The NDA government in Bihar has set an example before the country in the fight against corona. It's our resolve that once the vaccine against the coronavirus has been cleared by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), we will make it available to the people of Bihar free of cost," the manifesto stated.

Assembly polls in Bihar will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

