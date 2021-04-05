Bihar Board 10th Results Updates: BSEB To Declare Matric Results At 3:30 pm Today

April 05, 2021
Poshan
The examinations were conducted by Bihar School Examination Board from February 17 to February 24 across 1,525 centres across the state.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 April 2021
Representational Image
outlookindia.com
2021-04-05T11:37:11+05:30

The Bihar Education will declare the results of the Class 10 board examinations today. The result will be announced by state education minister Vijay Choudhary at around 3:30 pm. 

Once announced, the scores will be made available at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results by entering roll code, roll no., and captcha. 

The examinations were conducted by Bihar School Examination Board from February 17 to February 24 across 1,525 centres across the state. 

Follow these steps to check Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2021:

  • Visit the official website of the board
  • Go to the link of the result shown on the homepage
  • Enter your credentials – Roll Number and other details and login
  • Your Bihar Board 10th result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and save your result for future reference

 

 

