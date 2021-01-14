January 14, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Beware! Walking On Frozen Dal Lake Could Be Dangerous: Authorities

Beware! Walking On Frozen Dal Lake Could Be Dangerous: Authorities

As the temperature goes down to minus 8.5° C, Dal Lake in Srinagar partially freezes

Naseer Ganai 14 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Beware! Walking On Frozen Dal Lake Could Be Dangerous: Authorities
Asif Umar
Beware! Walking On Frozen Dal Lake Could Be Dangerous: Authorities
outlookindia.com
2021-01-14T12:15:40+05:30

The authorities Thursday advised people against walking walk on the frozen surface of water bodies, particularly Dal Lake. According to Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, the government has deployed the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams for safety.

“Walking on the frozen #Dal lake could be dangerous. Please avoid it,” tweeted Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Choudhary.

Since the first week of this month temperature in the Kashmir Valley has remained at the sub-zero levels leading to freezing of water supply lines, water bodies, and the frosty roads.

Roads all across the valley have become dangerous for driving as after the heavy snowfall in the first week of this month, the government failed to clear accumulated snow on the roads. They have become frosty and slippery.

On Thursday morning, Srinagar recorded minus 8.4 degrees Celsius temperature and experienced its coldest night of the past three decades. According to the MET department, before this severe cold was recorded on January 20, 1991, when the mercury dipped to minus 11.8 degrees Celsius in Srinagar.

However, Sonam Lotus, director of the meteorological department Jammu & Kashmir, says that the cold temperature in Chillai Kalan is nothing unusual. He said it is not expected that temperature would fall below today's temperature in the present winter season in Srinagar.

At present, Kashmir is witnessing the 40-day harshest winter, locally called Chillai Kalan. During Chillai Kalan, the coldest period of winter, from December 21 to January 31, the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies, including Dal Lake in Srinagar and the water supply lines in several parts of the valley.

On Thursday morning, in ski resort Gulmarg, the temperature was recorded minus 12.0 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam tourist destination registered a minimum of minus 11.1 degrees Celsius.

After photographs were uploaded on social media showing some youngsters walking on the concrete slabs of ice on the Dal Lake, the government advised people against it.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Avian Influenza Not Detected In Poultry Birds In Delhi: Animal Husbandry Department

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Naseer Ganai Srinagar Dal Lake Jammu and kashmir National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos