'Bengal Wants Its Own Daughter': TMC Launches Poll Slogan Featuring Mamata Banerjee

The people of the state want their own daughter who has been by their side for the last several years as their chief minister, and not outsiders, says TMC

The slogan, "Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye," translates to "Bengal wants its own daughter"
'Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye,' the Trinamool Congress on Saturday stirred the insider vs outsider debate with the launch of its new slogan for the upcoming assembly elections by portraying Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the daughter of Bengal.

The slogan, "Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye" which translates to "Bengal wants its own daughter", also features Mamata Banerjee and was put up on hoardings across Kolkata as the state's ruling party officially launched it from its headquarters off EM Bypass.

"The people of the state want their own daughter who has been by their side for the last several years as their chief minister. We don't want outsiders to call the shots in Bengal," TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said.

The Trinamool Congress is engaged in a bitter political fight with the BJP, pitching the opposition party's leaders as outsiders who are on "election tourism" to the state.

With PTI Inputs

