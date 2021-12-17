Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
Bengal Tops Chart In Literacy Index, CM Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Teachers, Officials

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee took it to the Twitter and attached the report prepared by the Institute for Competitiveness where Bengal has secured the top position while Bihar's name appeared at the bottom in the 'large states' category.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI

PTI

PTI

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 3:49 pm

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday extended her wishes to teachers, parents and officials of the education department as West Bengal topped the 'Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Index' charts in large states category. 

Taking to Twitter, Banerjee shared the "great news", attaching a media report that gave the details.

"Great news for West Bengal! We have secured the top rank among larger states on the 'Foundational Literacy & Numeracy Index'. I congratulate all teachers, guardians & members of our Education Department for this outstanding achievement!" she tweeted.

Bengal has occupied the top position and Bihar languished at the bottom in the 'large states' category on the 'Index on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy', an indicator of literacy among children below 10 years.

There are four categories in which regions have been divided - large states, small states, union territories and North east. The report was prepared by Institute for Competitiveness and released by Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (each pm) chairman Bibek Debroy recently.

