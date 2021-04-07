April 07, 2021
Bengal Polls 2021: Returning Officers Removed In Eight Kolkata Constituencies

Sources in the poll panel said complaints were received against the officers for allegedly favouring the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 April 2021
Returning officers of eight constituencies in Kolkata that will go to the polls in the last two phases of the West Bengal assembly election were removed by the Election Commission on Wednesday.

The eight constituencies where new officers have been appointed are: Chowringhee, Entally, Bhowanipur, Beliaghata, Jorasanko, Shyampukur, Kashipur-Belgachia and Kolkata Port assembly segments.

Chief Electoral Officer Ariz Aftab described the transfer of the eight returning officers "as a routine move since they had held their posts for more than three years".

Kolkata Port assembly constituency will vote on April 26 and the elections to other seven seats will be held on April 29.

"Returning officers play an important role in the election process, and the norm of transferring officers was followed in these cases," the official of the poll panel said.

The EC had recently removed three officials, including the returning officer of the Ballygunj assembly constituency in the city.

(With PTI inputs.)

