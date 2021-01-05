West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Laxmi Ratan Shukla from the state's council of ministers on the advice of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Shukla was the minister of state for youth services and sports.

"Shri Laxmi Ratan Shukla ceases to be a member of the Council of Ministers with immediate effect," the governor said in an order.

The charge of the youth services and sports department will vest with Aroop Biswas as recommended by the chief minister, Dhankhar said in the order.

Aroop Biswas is the youth affairs and sports minister.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine