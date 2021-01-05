January 05, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Bengal Governor Accepts Laxmi Ratan Shukla’s Resignation From State Cabinet

Bengal Governor Accepts Laxmi Ratan Shukla’s Resignation From State Cabinet

Shukla was serving as the minister of state for youth services and sports and is a member of the TMC

PTI 05 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Bengal Governor Accepts Laxmi Ratan Shukla’s Resignation From State Cabinet
Laxmi Ratan Shukla
Twitter
Bengal Governor Accepts Laxmi Ratan Shukla’s Resignation From State Cabinet
outlookindia.com
2021-01-05T19:55:43+05:30
Also read

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Laxmi Ratan Shukla from the state's council of ministers on the advice of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Shukla was the minister of state for youth services and sports.

"Shri Laxmi Ratan Shukla ceases to be a member of the Council of Ministers with immediate effect," the governor said in an order.

The charge of the youth services and sports department will vest with Aroop Biswas as recommended by the chief minister, Dhankhar said in the order.

Aroop Biswas is the youth affairs and sports minister.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Centre Issues Clarification, Says There’s No Ban On Export Of Any Covid-19 Vaccine

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Mamata Banerjee Jagdeep Dhankhar West Bengal Trinamool Congress (TMC) BJP National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos