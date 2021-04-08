Bengal Elections 2021: EC Orders Transfer Of 3 District Magistrates, Two Police Officers

The Election Commission (EC) has ordered the transfer of Several officials, including three district magistrates in West Bengal.

Dakshin Dinajpur DM Nikhil Nirmal was replaced by C Murugan, as per the order issued by the electoral body.

Enaur Rahman, the DM of Purba Bardhaman, was replaced by Shilpa Gaurisaria, it said.

Anurag Shrivastva replaced Purnendu Kumar Maji as the DM of Paschim Bardhaman, it added.

District magistrates are also the district election officers.

The officers in charge of Regent Park and Basdroni police stations, both in the Tollygunge assembly constituency, were also transferred.

Regent Park OC Mrinalkanti Mukherjee was sent to the Special Branch, while Basdroni OC Pratap Biswas was moved to the Kolkata Police's Detective Department, an official order said.

Ram Thapa was made the new OC of Regent Park. Malay Basu was named the new OC of Basdroni, it added.

Polling will be held in Tollygunge in the fourth phase on April 10.

As a part of the arrangement for the fourth phase, in which elections will be held in 44 assembly constituencies across five districts, the Election Commission has decided to deploy over 750 companies of the central forces.

Polling will be held in this phase in urban Howrah, parts of South 24 Parganas that are adjacent to Kolkata, urban parts of Hooghly, besides Alipurduar and Coochbehar.

Special general observer Ajay Nayak is likely to visit Purba Bardhaman On Thursday to supervise the poll arrangements, EC sources said.

(With inputs from PTI)

