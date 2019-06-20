﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Bengal: BJP, TMC Claim Killed 30-Year-Old Man Their 'Party Worker', Accuse Each Other Of Killing

Bengal: BJP, TMC Claim Killed 30-Year-Old Man Their 'Party Worker', Accuse Each Other Of Killing

Ananda belonged to Velakpora in Tufanganj in Cooch Behar district.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 June 2019
Bengal: BJP, TMC Claim Killed 30-Year-Old Man Their 'Party Worker', Accuse Each Other Of Killing
Bengal: BJP, TMC Claim Killed 30-Year-Old Man Their 'Party Worker', Accuse Each Other Of Killing
outlookindia.com
2019-06-20T14:35:13+0530

In a first, the dead body of 30-year-old man, a victim of alleged political violence in West Bengal, is being claimed by both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC).

While the BJP Yuva Morcha workers took out a protest against the alleged killing, the TMC also claimed him to be its cadre.

According to BJP members, Ananda Paul was a worker of the BJP Yuva Morcha and was killed by TMC party workers. The TMC, on the other hand, claims Ananda, a TMC supporter, was killed by BJP members.

Ananda belonged to Velakpora in Tufanganj in Cooch Behar district. A case has been registered in Kotwali police station.

In the recently concluded polls marred by violence in West Bengal, BJP made deep inroads into the Trinamool Congress territory winning 18 Lok Sabha seats and limited the TMC to 22 seats as against 34 it had won in the 2014 general elections.

(With inputs from  ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau West Bengal BJP Trinamool Congress (TMC) National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Adidas Loses EU Court Battle Over Iconic 'Three-Stripe' Trademark
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters