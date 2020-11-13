'Become Lamp Of Hope, Prosperity For Poor,’ President Kovind’s Diwali Message

Also read India Chimes For Local Artists, Shops This Diwali

Greeting the country on the occasion of Diwali, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday urged everyone to adopt a strong resolve to become a lamp of hope and prosperity for the poor, destitute and the needy by sharing happiness.

"On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad. May this grand festival of happiness and light bring delight, peace and prosperity to each and every house of our country,” the president said.

In a message to fellow citizens on the eve of Diwali, Kovind asked people to honour mother nature by celebrating a pollution-free and environment friendly Diwali.

"This festival, celebrated by people of various religions and sects strengthens the sense of unity, goodwill and fraternity among the people of our country," Kovind said adding that Diwali inspires people to work for the service of humanity.

"Let us, on this occasion, resolve to become a lamp of hope and prosperity for the poor, destitute and needy people of the society by sharing our happiness just as a lamp lightens many lamps by sharing its light. Diwali is also a festival of cleanliness, so let us honour mother-nature by celebrating pollution-free, environment friendly and clean Diwali," President Kovind said.

