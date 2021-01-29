Beating Retreat Ceremony: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory; Check Routes

As part of the Republic Day Celebration, the Beating Retreat Ceremony will be held at Vijay Chowk today, January 29. Keeping this in mind, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory about the traffic arrangements and restrictions that will be implemented to facilitate the smooth conduct of the Beating Retreat Ceremony.

Traffic restrictions

The following traffic restrictions will be put in place on January 29 from 2 pm to 9.30 pm. Vijay Chowk will remain closed for general traffic.

Traffic will not be allowed on the following stretches:-

- Rafi Marg between R/A Sunehri Masjid and R/a Krishi Bhawan.

- Raisina Road from R/a Krishi Bhawan towards Vijay Chowk.

- Beyond R/a Dara Shikoh Road, R/a Krishna Menon Marg and R/A Sunehri Masjid towards Vijay Chowk.

- Rajpath between Vijay Chowk and “C” hexagon.

General public/motorist are advised to take alternate routes i.e Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa ‘T’ Point, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road etc.

Diversions for buses

DTC and other city buses shall be diverted from their normal routes from 2 pm to 9.30 pm on January 29 to facilitate the vehicles of invitees and spectators and to avoid traffic congestion on roads around the venue of the ceremony and India Gate.

Bus routes

Buses bound for Central Secretariat and Connaught Place coming from Shanti Path - Vinay Marg - Sardar Patel Marg will take Panchsheel Marg - Simon Boliver Marg - Vande Matram Marg - R/a Shankar Road - Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Road.

Buses bound for Central Secretariat will terminate at Udyan Marg and return via Kali Bari Marg - Mandir Marg - Shankar Road.

Buses coming from South Delhi on Tughlak Road and bound for Connaught Place/ Central Secretariat will be diverted from Aurobindo Chowk to Safdarjung Road - Kamla Ataturk Marg - Panchsheel Marg - Simon Boliver Marg and follow the route as mentioned at Serial No. 1.

Buses coming to Mandi House and Feroz Shah Road and proceeding to Connaught Place via Barakhmaba Road will terminate at Shivaji Stadium and return via Kasturba Gandhi Marg/ Barakhamba Road.

Connaught Place bound buses coming on Shahjahan Road will proceed to Shivaji Stadium via Aurobindo Chowk - Safdarjung Road - Kamal Ataturk Marg - Panchsheel Marg and beyond.

Buses bound for Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort and ISBT Kashmiri Gate coming from Southside will take Ring Road from AIIMS towards Dhaula Kuan and then Ridge Road, Rani Jhansi Road.

Buses coming from Vikas Marg and bound for South will take Ring Road - Sarai Kale Khan - Ashram Chowk.

Metro station restrictions

Entry/ Exit gates at Rail Bhawan and Udyog Bhawan/Central Secretariat Metro Station will remain closed from 2 pm to 6.30 pm on January 29.

Parking

Parking will be available for those coming to see illumination at Vijay Chowk behind the water channels between Rafi Marg and “C” Hexagon (after 7 PM)

Instructions to the general public

In case of any unidentified object or suspicious persons being seen, information must be conveyed to the nearest policeman on duty.

General public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel and remain updated through Traffic Police Facebook page, Twitter handles and Traffic Police Helpline. People are requested to plan their journey accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

