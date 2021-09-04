‘Beat Constable’ Makes Democracy Successful: Home Minister

September 04, 2021
Home Minister Amit Shah made this remark during the 51st foundation day event of the Bureau of Police Research and Development.

Outlook Web Desk 04 September 2021, Last Updated at 1:32 pm
Home Minister Amit Shah says beat constable important person.(File photo)
2021-09-04T13:32:40+05:30

Saying ‘beat constable’ in the police hierarchy is most important person, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said it is the former who makes democracy successful.

Shah made this remark during the 51st foundation day event of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD).

Home Minister Shah said democracy cannot be successful if law and order in a country is not good.

He said it is the beat constable, the cop in-charge of the smallest unit under a police jurisdiction, who is the main and the most important person who makes the democracy successful.

Addressing officers and personnel from various central, state and Union Territory police forces, Shah said the next decade is going to be very important from the point of internal security as the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking giant leaps in becoming a strong nation and economy.

He added that as many as 3,700 armed cadre of various insurgent groups have surrendered before the Union government in the last two years. Shah said an accord will also be signed with a Karbi Anglong group on Saturday evening.

The minister asked the BPRD, a central government think tank, to prepare the police forces as smart and strong units. (With PTI inputs)

