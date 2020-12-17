Baraatis Look For Bride's House Entire Night, Return Without Her In UP

In a bizarre incident, a bridegroom with his ‘baraat’ started from Azamgarh to Mau in Uttar Pradesh for his wedding on December 10 night, but found the bride's address missing and her whereabouts unknown.

The groom along with his family and friends looked for the bride’s house the entire night, but couldn’t. After searching for hours, the angry groom along with his 'baraat' went back home.

According to reports, a woman played mediator and fixed a meeting between the two families.

The groom's family, who reside in Kanshi Ram Colony of Kotwali area in UP's Azamgarh, vented out their anger on the woman who brought the 'Rishta' (marriage proposal) to them. The groom's family held the woman hostage on Saturday night, Indiatimesreported.

Neither the man nor his family members went to the girl’s house before the wedding date. The girl also took Rs 20,000 from his family for the arrangements.

Shamsher Yadav, the senior sub-inspector of Kotwali police station said that the family of the groom has levelled serious allegations against the woman, who brought the marriage proposal to them. The police from Kotwali police station gave both the parties an opportunity to resolve their dispute.

