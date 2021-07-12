Bara Hindu Rao Firing Case: Delhi Police Nabs Five People Following Shootout

Delhi Police on Sunday apprehended five persons in connection with the Bara Hindu Rao firing case. They were taken into custody after a shootout with the police in the city’s Shastri Park. With the latest arrests, the number of those in custody in connection with the case has risen to nine, officials said.

The case pertains to that of a firing incident that occurred in Delhi's Filmistan Road on Thursday when a group of hired gunmen threatened a businessman, Mohd Naeem Ahmed, and his nephew Munib over a property-related matter.

According to the police, on Thursday three men stopped Ahmed’s car and started quarrelling with him and Munib. Soon after, a group of people interfered and the trio left. Later, the men returned and opened fire, targeting Ahmed and Munib. However, two passersby came in their line of fire and were killed.

In the backdrop of these developments, police nabbed five persons on Sunday. In the shootout that took place around 11.15 pm between the northern range team of the Delhi Police's Special Cell and the criminals, 37-year-old alleged mastermind Mohd Danish and four more criminals, Soiab Sidduque (26), Sarafat Ali (35), Sonu (32) and Satender Kumar (30), sustained injuries, said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

All of them have been shifted to a hospital for treatment, he said.

Four people were earlier arrested in connection with the shooting on Thursday. They were identified as Rahul alias Charlie (23) and Himanshu (21) of Nand Nagri, and Mehtab (52) and Feroz.

Police said they are also probing if the conspiracy to eliminate Ahmed and his nephew was hatched in Tihar jail with the help a local criminal lodged there.

They said Feroz is one of the conspirators of the crime and was present at incident site.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine