Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Bank Accounts Of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity Frozen Across India: Reports

All the bank accounts of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity have been frozen on the behest of the central government, according to various reports.

Bank Accounts Of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity Frozen Across India: Reports
Representative image of Mother Teresa. | AP

Trending

Bank Accounts Of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity Frozen Across India: Reports
outlookindia.com
2021-12-27T15:45:53+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 3:45 pm

All the bank accounts of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity have been frozen on the behest of the central government, according to various reports.

The central authorities have issued orders to cease all transactions through these bank accounts across India, leaving 22,000 patients and people without any treatment and food.

The news was also confirmed on Twitter by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who said, “Shocked to hear that on Christmas, Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India! Their 22,000 patients & employees have been left without food and medicines. While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised(sic).”

According to a report by ABP, officials of the Charity in Kolkata said that they were aware of the order but refused to comment on the matter.

However, there has been no T confirmation from the centre or the Home Ministry at this time.


Tags

Outlook Web Desk Mamata Banerjee Mother Teresa New Delhi Charity Missionaries Kolkata National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Maharashtra Local Body Elections Postponed Until OBC Reservation Restored

Maharashtra Local Body Elections Postponed Until OBC Reservation Restored

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: 76 SC Lawyers Write To Chief Justice To Take Action

Children's Vaccination | Registration To Begin From Jan 1: How To Register And More

Kalicharan Maharaj, Who Insulted Gandhiji, Should Be Arrested For Treason: NCP's Nawab Malik

Sena Members Seek Suspension Of BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Over Behaviour Towards Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray

Congress Loses Main Opposition Status, TMC Gains Big In Meghalaya In 2021

Chandigarh Municipal Polls: AAP Emerges Leading Party; Party’s Damanpreet Singh Defeats BJP Mayor

Niti Aayog's Health Index: Kerala At Top, Uttar Pradesh At Bottom

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Advertisement

More from India

Delhi Police Assures HC Of Security To Liquor Vend

Delhi Police Assures HC Of Security To Liquor Vend

Speculations About

Speculations About "Changes" Is Media Creation; BJP Will Face 2023 Polls United: Karnataka CM

Newsalert: Captain Amarinder Singh Will Contest Punjab Polls Alongside Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s Party: Union Minister

Newsalert: Captain Amarinder Singh Will Contest Punjab Polls Alongside Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s Party: Union Minister

Uttar Pradesh Polls: BJP's Brahmin Leaders Hold Discussions With Nadda

Uttar Pradesh Polls: BJP's Brahmin Leaders Hold Discussions With Nadda

Read More from Outlook

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power in 2022?

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power in 2022?

Mitrajit Bhattacharya / What are the key issues the state will vote for in upcoming Assembly elections?

Omicron | Delhi Overtakes Maharashtra, Night Curfew From Tonight: All You Need To Know

Omicron | Delhi Overtakes Maharashtra, Night Curfew From Tonight: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / With 142 infections, Delhi currently has the highest number of Omicron cases in India followed by Maharashtra. It also reported 290 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death.

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE: Rain Delays Start Of Play

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE: Rain Delays Start Of Play

Jayanta Oinam / Get here Day 2 live cricket scores of the first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. KL Rahul's century gave India Day 1 honours.

Post Christmas, Snowfall Greets Shimla And Manali In Himachal Pradesh

Post Christmas, Snowfall Greets Shimla And Manali In Himachal Pradesh

Ashwani Sharma / In Shimla, the Ridge and Mall road saw the tourists rushing from their hotels to experience the snow though a white Christmas had eluded them just 24 hours back.

Advertisement