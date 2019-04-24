﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Ban On TikTok App Lifted By Madras High Court, But With Conditions. Read Here

Ban On TikTok App Lifted By Madras High Court, But With Conditions. Read Here

The ban on mobile application TikTok was lifted by the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday, subject to certain conditions.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 April 2019
Ban On TikTok App Lifted By Madras High Court, But With Conditions. Read Here
The Madras High Court on Wednesday lifted the ban on popular mobile phone application TikTok, subject to some conditions
File Photo
Ban On TikTok App Lifted By Madras High Court, But With Conditions. Read Here
outlookindia.com
2019-04-24T19:51:52+0530
Also Read

The ban on video mobile application TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, was lifted by the Madras High Court's Madurai bench on Wednesday, subject to certain conditions.

Deciding the case filed by advocate Muthukumar, the bench vacated its interim order banning the app, subject to conditions that pornographic videos will not be uploaded on it, failing with the contempt of court proceedings would begin.

Early this month, the high court, on a petition filed by the advocate, issued an interim order to the Central government banning downloading of the app in India and restricted the media from telecasting videos taken using the app.

The high court had passed an interim order banning the app citing inappropriate and pornographic content.

Tamil Nadu's Information Technology Minister M. Manikandan had earlier said that the state would write to the Central government seeking a ban on the app in India.

The high court had appointed leading lawyer Arvind Datar as an independent counsel to the court.

On an appeal filed by the Chinese company, the Supreme Court, on April 22, asked the Madras High Court to decide on TikTok's plea for an interim relief by April 24, failing which the ban imposed on the mobile app will stand lifted.

The apex court had refused to pass any order in the matter.

IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Chennai Tamil Nadu TikTok High Court Apps National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'Prachar Mantri': Opposition Coins New Epithet For PM Narendra Modi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters