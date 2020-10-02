October 02, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Balrampur Rape: 'UP Govt To Provide Plot, Job To Family Member Of Victim', Says MLA

Balrampur Rape: 'UP Govt To Provide Plot, Job To Family Member Of Victim', Says MLA

'The family has been given a financial assistance of Rs 6,18,750. They will be given Rs 2 lakh more,' says Balrampur MLA

PTI 02 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Balrampur Rape: 'UP Govt To Provide Plot, Job To Family Member Of Victim', Says MLA
Representational Image
File photo
Balrampur Rape: 'UP Govt To Provide Plot, Job To Family Member Of Victim', Says MLA
outlookindia.com
2020-10-02T16:25:48+05:30
Also read

The Uttar Pradesh government will provide a residential plot and job to a family member of the 22-year-old Balrampur woman who died after she was allegedly raped by two men, according to local BJP MLA Palturam.

The state government will also give Rs 2 lakh more as financial assistance, the Balrampur MLA who met the victim’s family said on Friday.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the incident. The government will provide a residential plot and job to a member of the family," he said, adding that those involved in the act will be given strict punishment.

"The family has been given a financial assistance of Rs 6,18,750. They will be given Rs 2 lakh more," he added.

The Dalit woman had died on Tuesday after she was allegedly raped by two men here. Both accused have been arrested, police had said.

Talking to reporters in Balrampur on Wednesday night, the victim's mother had claimed that the accused broke the legs and back of her daughter, a charge denied by police.

"My daughter had gone to take admission to a college on Tuesday. On her way back, three-four persons abducted her, took her to their room, gave her an injection and raped her,” she alleged.

“They later sent her back on an e-rickshaw, which dumped her outside our house. They broke her legs and back. She could not stand or talk," the victim's mother had said.

Quoting the victim's family members, Balrampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Dev Ranjan Verma said the woman, who worked in a private firm, returned home in a serious condition on Tuesday.

She looked dazed and had an intravascular cannula, medically known as vigo and used for administering an injection or other fluids in the body, inserted in her hands.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died on the way, the SP said.

When the matter was reported to police by the hospital, her parents alleged that she was gangraped, he added.

Acting on her parent's complaint, police identified the accused as Shahid and Sahil and arrested them, the SP had said.

About the reports that the victim's legs and back were broken, he said, "It was not confirmed in the post-mortem. We contradict this news."


The victim was cremated on Wednesday after the post-mortem in the presence of her family members, police had said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

BJP Leader Who Allegedly Threatened Mamta With 'Covid Hug' Tests Positive; Admitted Today

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Yogi Adityanath Rape Uttar Pradesh Police National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos