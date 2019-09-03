Back To Congress? AAP MLA Alka Lamba Meets Sonia Gandhi, Shares Photo On Twitter

Chandni Chowk MLA Alka Lamba, who has already announced she would quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2020, met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi at the latter's residence in the national capital on Tuesday.

Lamba's visit to Sonia has triggered the speculation that she may go back to Congress, the party she left in 2014 to join Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.

Sharing a photo on Twitter, Lamba said that not only Sonia was the president of the Congress party but also the UPA chairperson and one of the tallest leaders of secular politics.

"A discussion on the current state of affairs with her was long due," she said, adding, "got an opportunity today so we discussed everything in great detail."

"Such interactions should continue to happen in politics," she concluded.

However, Lamba's tweet indicated it was a courtesy meeting between the two leaders.

Of late, Lamba has shared a strained relationship with AAP, the party on whose ticket she won in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections.

In June this year, Lamba had tweeted: “My journey started with you in 2013 will end in 2020. My best wishes will be with the dedicated revolutionary ground workers of the party, hopefully, you will remain a strong alternative in Delhi. The last six years have been memorable and I have learnt a lot from you.”

Lamba had a long association with Congress before she joined AAP. She was the general secretary of the All India Mahila Congress in 2002. A year later, she contested in the Delhi assembly elections, though unsuccessfully, from the Moti Nagar constituency.