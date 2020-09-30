Babri Verdict: CBI Court Acquits All Accused, Says 'Demolition Not A Result Of Planned Conspiracy'

Nearly 30 years after the Babri Masjid was demolishd, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Lucknow pronounced its judgement on the case on Wednesday. The CBI court in its judgement has acquitted all the 32 accused and has cited lack of evidence.

The court in its judgement said that the demolition was not a result of a planned conspiracy and there is not sufficient proof against the accused. “They have been acquitted for lack of evidence,” defence lawyer KK Mishra said.

CBI judge SK Yadav, had directed all 32 accused to be present during the proceedings on Wednesday. However, Twenty-six out of the 32 accused were present in the special court when the judgment was pronounced.

The 32 accused in the case of Babri demolition included high profile leaders like L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar, Sakshi Maharaj, Sadhvi Rit Ambhara (VHP Leader) and Champat Rai.

Mr Advani, 92, and Mr Joshi, 86, were exempted from attending on health grounds. Uma Bharti has contracted coronavirus and Kalyan Singh is recuperating from it.

All 26 accused appeared before the court around 10.30 am. Outside the court there were barricading and security was beefed up.

The 1992 demolition which was preceded by a series of rath yatras by the BJP's senior leader LK Advani had cost around 3,000 lives and changed the country's political landscape.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine