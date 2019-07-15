﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Babri Demolition Case: Special Judge Seeks 6 Months' Time From SC To Conclude Trial

Babri Demolition Case: Special Judge Seeks 6 Months' Time From SC To Conclude Trial

The special judge, in a letter written in May, has informed the top court that he is due to superannuate on September 30, 2019.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 July 2019
Babri Demolition Case: Special Judge Seeks 6 Months' Time From SC To Conclude Trial
Representational Image
Babri Demolition Case: Special Judge Seeks 6 Months' Time From SC To Conclude Trial
outlookindia.com
2019-07-15T11:41:57+0530

A special judge holding a trial in Babri Masjid demolition case, involving BJP veterans L K Advani, M M Joshi and others, Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking six more months to conclude the trial in the case.

The special judge, in a letter written in May, has informed the top court that he is due to superannuate on September 30, 2019.

The matter came up for hearing on Monday before a bench headed by Justice R F Nariman, which asked the Uttar Pradesh government to apprise it by July 19 about a mechanism by which the tenure of the special judge could be extended till he delivered the verdict in the high profile case.

On April 19, 2017, the top court had ordered day-to-day trial to be concluded in two years in the case.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Supreme Court BJP Ayodhya Advani National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Hundreds Evacuate After 7.3- Magnitude Earthquake Hits Indonesia, One Killed
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters