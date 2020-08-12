August 12, 2020
Corona
AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik Tests Covid Positive, Opts For Home Isolation

Naik, who heads the AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) Ministry, asked everyone who came in his contact to get themselves tested for coronavirus.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 August 2020
Union Minister Shripad Yesso Naik.
File Photo
2020-08-12T20:00:31+05:30

Union minister Shripad Y Naik on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus infection and has opted for home isolation. 

The minister of state for AYUSH and defence said he opted for self-isolation as he is asymptomatic and added his vitals are within normal limits.

Naik took to Twitter to inform he was COVID-19 positive.

"I underwent COVID-19 test today & it has turned out assymptomaically positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation. Those who have came in contact with me in last few days are advised to get tested for themselves and take required precautions," he said in his tweet.

