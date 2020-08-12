AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik Tests Covid Positive, Opts For Home Isolation

Union minister Shripad Y Naik on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus infection and has opted for home isolation.
The minister of state for AYUSH and defence said he opted for self-isolation as he is asymptomatic and added his vitals are within normal limits.
Naik took to Twitter to inform he was COVID-19 positive.
"I underwent COVID-19 test today & it has turned out assymptomaically positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation. Those who have came in contact with me in last few days are advised to get tested for themselves and take required precautions," he said in his tweet.
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
'Rajasthan Crisis Resolved': Congress 'Welcomes Back' Sachin Pilot After Patch-up Talks
Inter 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Romelu Lukaku Seals Europa League Semi-Final Spot For Nerazzurri
PM Modi Interacts With CMs Of 10 States To Take Stock Of Coronavirus Situation