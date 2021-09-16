Ayodhya Temple Replica, Olympics Memorabilia: Govt To e-Auction Gifts Received By PM Modi

In a bid to raise funds for cleaning up the river Ganga the Ministry of Culture is organising an e-auction of gifts and mementoes received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official statement said on Thursday.

Proceeds from the e-auction shall go to the Namami Gange Mission aimed at conserving and rejuvenating the Ganga.

The items going under the virtual hammer include sports gear and equipment of the medal-winning Olympians and Paralympians gifted to the PM as well as a replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir among others.

Interested parties can participate in the e-Auction through the website: pmmementos.gov.in between September 17 and October 7, 2021.

"Ministry of Culture, Government of India, is organising e-Auction of gifts and mementoes received by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. The memorabilia include sports gear and equipment of the medal-winning Olympians and Paralympians, a replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Chardham, Rudraksha Convention Centre, models, sculptures, paintings, angavastras among others," the ministry said in a statement.

(with inputs from PTI)